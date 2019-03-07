Worthing Gymnastics Club bags £2,000 from Tesco’s community grant scheme

Members of Worthing Gymnastics Club are jumping for joy after being selected for funding from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

Essential pieces of equipment have been purchased with the £2,000 grant, including new foldaway training balance beams and blocks.

Members of Worthing Gymnastics Club are celebrating receiving a grant from Tesco FFr62aq7HZDcaogUmJ0o

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants awarded to thousands of community projects every year.

Voting ran in stores throughout November and December last year with customers choosing which project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the checkout.

Heather Sampford, head coach and founder, said: “Worthing Gymnastics Club has come on leaps and bounds in its very short seven year lifespan, growing from just six members to more than 450.

“While one of the key ingredients to our success has been from focusing on our core values of fun and inclusivity, a huge help has also been from the kindness of Worthing’s residents.

“Their ongoing support in general and with schemes like this has enabled us to continue to grow and offer more opportunities to people of all ages and abilities in our community.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund projects that bring benefits to communities.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp

