Worthing Community Chest’s recycling pop-ups prove popular

Worthing Community Chest’s recycling pop-up events have been proving popular with residents.
All the funds raised will be paid out in grants to community groups and good causes in the town.
The next pop-up events will be at Colonnade House, Warwick Street, Worthing, on Friday, May 10, from midday to 2pm, and Saturday, May 11, from 11am to 3pm; then at Goring United Reformed Church, Shaftesbury Avenue, on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to midday.
Here is what you can bring along to be recycled: clothing, textiles, shoes, laptops, tablets, ipads, mobile phones, mp3 players, ipods, games consoles and games, satnavs, cameras, video cameras, watches, costume jewellery, banknotes and coins of any age or currency, printer ink cartridges and stamps.