Work set to start on £750,000 facelift for Horley town centre

A major £750,000 revamp of Horley town centre is to begin on Monday.

The works are expected to last six months and include the resurfacing of the pedestrianised shopping area - Princess Precinct - between Victoria Road and Albert Road. There will also be new lighting, seating and planters, improved drainage and new loading bays for deliveries, along with new safer crossing points.

Reigate and Banstead Borough Council says that the work is aimed at creating ‘an attractive, safe space at the heart of the town centre that is better for alfresco eating and drinking, events and as a place to meet and relax.’

The council is working with Surrey County Council on the project and has appointed Murrills Construction to carry out the work.

Councillor Eddy Humphreys said: “The High Street revamp forms part of our ongoing efforts to revitalise Horley town centre to improve its vibrancy and competiveness. The enhanced streetscape will better meet the needs of residents, businesses, visitors and the town’s growing population.

“It will also make it easier to hold regular events including St George’s Day and the Christmas lights switch on, as well to put on new events, all of which will help to boost the local economy.

“We apologise for any disruption that the improvement works may cause but I’m sure the end result will be worth it.”

The council says the work will be carried out in sections to minimise disruption to residents and businesses and at times temporary traffic lights will be needed on Albert Road and Victoria Road.

The scheme is funded £530,000 from the council’s capital programme, previously earmarked for improvements to the town centre, and £220,000 from Surrey County Council, who designed the scheme.