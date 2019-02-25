‘Wonderful Water’ family fun day at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral hosted a ‘Wonderful Water’ day of fun on Friday, offering activities and trails for children aged three to 11 to enjoy.

Youngsters created water themed crafts, and followed the clues on a cathedral trail to collect a prize. The day was very well attended, and families coming from as far away as Newhaven and Crawley took part. Lots of wonderful artwork was created on the day, including more than 100 decorated penguin pictures. The photograph shows the Family Support Work group, which comes to each of the cathedral’s family activities day. Family Support Work brought more than 30 children from the Chichester district to enjoy the ‘Wonderful Water’ day, and the cathedral also welcomed a group of families attend from Chichester Home Start and the food bank, to whom free places are offered.