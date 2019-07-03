Woman rushed to hospital with head wound after Horsham bike crash

A female cyclist who crashed in Horsham was taken to hospital with a head wound.

A nurse walking past the scene helped the woman, who crashed on Hurst Road, the ambulance service said.

The road was gridlocked as a result of the crash according to an eyewitness.

The incident happened outside the Pavilions in the Park yesterday at 3pm.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We responded to reports a cyclist had come off her bike and hit her head and a nurse was with the patient.

“We sent one ambulance car to the scene and the cyclist was treated before being taken into East Surrey Hospital.”

The head wound was not considered to be serious, the spokesman added.

Read more: Village playground is set for redevelopment

Read more: One injured in two vehicle crash on A24

Read more: Couple lock themselves in bathroom during terror raid on Sussex pub