Woman rushed to hospital after crash closes Horsham road

A woman was injured in a two-car crash which closed a Horsham road yesterday morning (February 26).

The collision took place on the A281 Farthings Hill road near the Farthings Hill roundabout at about 9.40am.

Police said a 90-year-old woman was treated at the scene before being taken to East Surrey Hospital, in Redhill. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old woman, was unhurt, officers added.

The road was closed in both directions for nearly two hours whilst the incident was dealt with.

It was re-opened shorlty before 11.40am.