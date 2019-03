A woman was rescued from the sea at Worthing last night, with coastguard and lifeboat services called to assist.

Police said they were made aware of a person seen going into the sea near Worthing Pier at around 11.25pm.

Emergency services off the coast at Worthing 18-03-19

Coastguard and lifeboat were on scene and at 12.20am a woman was pulled from the sea and taken to hospital, police said.

