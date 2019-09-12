Woman dies following Horsham road crash

A woman has died following a crash in Horsham earlier today.

Police say that they received a report of a hit-and-run in Redkiln Way soon after 11.40am.

Sussex Police.'Picture: Steve Robards

A blue Nissan Almera crashed with a van before making off from the scene and crashing with another vehicle - a black Audi 505 - in nearby Forest Road around five minutes later.

The van driver was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with chest injuries.

A police spokesman said: “The female passenger in the Nissan sadly died at the scene.

“The driver was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

“The occupants of the Audi reported minor injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents or either of the vehicles being driven in the area, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Hayseed.”