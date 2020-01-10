Will flooding near Lancing IKEA site change developers’ minds over plans?

Letter from: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

I wonder, did the developers of the site for 600 new homes and an IKEA store in Lancing notice how much it rained during December?

I wonder, did they see the flooded fields to the east of their site, the flooded A27 to the north of their site, the flooded A259 to the south of their site, the flooded Grinstead Lane to the west of their site and the flooding on the nearby Hasler housing estate?

I wonder, do they still believe that having a pumping station on the site will be enough to protect all the houses and the store when the heavens next decide to dump down a month’s worth of rain in just two or three days? I wonder, have they thought about how dire the consequences would be if their pumping station ever stopped pumping? After all, if something can go wrong it invariably will, as Rampion found out when its £1.3billion wind farm packed up working for more than two months.

I wonder, if they read this letter, will they have second thoughts about whether this site is the right place for this development? No need for any more wondering; of course they won’t!