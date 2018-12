Firefighters have responded to an ongoing incident at a property in Wick.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews were called to a fire at a three-storey property in Colebrook Road, Wick, at 3.47pm this afternoon.

Firefighters battle a fire in Wick

Four appliances are on the scene, said the spokesman, and located the fire in the ground floor garage.

The fire is being fought by crews using four breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and one covering jet, said the spokesman.