WI members mark 100 years since the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes was formed

Groups across the county will be celebrating 100 years since the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes was formed with a programme of special events.

In 2015, the National Federation of Women’s Institutes celebrated its centenary with many events across the country, with plenty taking place in West Sussex.

Read more: Looking back at WI centenary celebrations as West Sussex Federation looks to mark its own 100 years

The first event to take place this year will be a lunch for 100 members on January 31 at the Avisford Park Hotel in Arundel.

Members will enjoy a welcome drink followed by a three-course meal and the federation chairman, Yvonne Price, will cut the centenary cake which will be placed in individual boxes for members to take away.

Another gesture to commemorate the years which have been enjoyed by WI members will be the planting of 100 oak trees at Northwood National Trust Estate in Slindon on Saturday, March 16, at 10am.

Members of selected WIs all over the county will plant the trees, along with the chairman, members from WIs celebrating their 100th birthday this year and other invited guests.

Events co-ordinator Janice Langley promises there will be something for everyone on March 29 at A Musical Evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Clair Hall in Hayward’s Heath.

The evening’s entertainment will showcase young musical talent in the county, West Sussex Music Youth Big Band, 15-year-old soloist Henry Godwin and Worthing Steel Band.

Friends and family will be welcome at the event, with tickets priced at £8 which can be obtained through the WI or online.

Continuing the year of celebration will be an afternoon at Fontwell Races on Thursday, May 16, where the federation will be sponsoring a race, there will be a Chairman’s Reception in July, and Preserving the Past for the Future in September will look at ways to archive WI memorabilia.

The Federation Centenary Annual Meeting will be held in Worthing in October, in November they will be celebrating at a lunch with a difference promoting the WI campaign on food waste and they will finish the year with carols in Chichester Cathedral in December.