Wey & Arun Canal Trust looking for volunteers

The Wey & Arun Canal Trust in Loxwood is holding a number of taster days as it launches an appeal for volunteers in 2019.

It will give those interested in joining its working parties the chance to try out some of the jobs volunteers tackle and see some of the restoration teams in action.

Trust chairman Sally Schupke said: “The Wey & Arun Canal Trust volunteers are achieving amazing things every week, working towards our aim of restoring the waterway that runs from Shalford in Surrey to Pallingham in West Sussex.

“The Trust is run almost entirely by volunteers; they aren’t all experienced builders or forestry workers, just ordinary members of the public who are proving the extraordinary can be achieved with the right training, tools and motivation.”

Sally Schupke highlighted the many benefits of volunteering with the Trust. She said: “You’ll get a warm welcome from the friendly men and women who volunteer with us, people who come from all walks of life.

“You’ll also learn new skills, guided by our experienced team, and we’ll ensure you get all the equipment and training you need.

“On top of this is the knowledge you are leaving a legacy for years to come as more of the canal is restored for the enjoyment of all.

“So far 22 bridges and two aqueducts have been reconstructed, eleven locks restored and a new one built, several culverts rebuilt and many miles of canal bed cleared and dredged. None of this could have been achieved without volunteers.”

The taster days are being held from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday January 22, Wednesday February 20 and Thursday March 14 at the recently restored section at Dunsold/Alfold. Visit www.weyandarun.co.uk, or email events@weyandarun.co.uk