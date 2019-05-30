West Sussex artists and organisations support respite holiday programme

Talented artists based in West Sussex have donated pieces of work to raise funds for Highfield Highreach Holidays.

The artwork, which was donated to an art exhibition at Highfield and Brookham Schools in Liphook, raised £8,426.25.

The purpose of Highfield Highreach Holidays is to offer a weeks holiday for children and young adults with a range of learning, physical or medical conditions.

Alongside West Sussex based artists Terry Leggo and Rachel Redfern donating creative artwork, Coolhurst Vineyards based in Horsham sponsored the event.

For further information on how you could donate to Highfield Highreach Holidays visit www.highfieldschool.org.uk/extra-dimensions/highreach-holidays.