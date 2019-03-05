West Sussex animal home helping dogs and cats find their ‘forever home’

Today we launch our campaign to help the RSPCA, which has its headquarters in West Sussex, re-home the many dogs it cares for at animal centres.

Each month we will highlight some of the dogs looking for new homes.

You can see a special gallery of this month’s dogs here.

To start the campaign we take a close look at Mount Noddy Animal Centre which supports the local work of the RSPCA in Chichester and surrounding areas.

Nestled in the beautiful West Sussex countryside, the centre provides care and assistance to hundreds of dogs and cats each year who need a second chance in life to find their forever home.

The cats and dogs that come into the care may have been abandoned or neglected, and in some cases owners are simply not able to care for them any longer.

Susan Botherway, Centre Manager, heads up a dedicated animal care team at Mount Noddy who are passionate about animal welfare.

Each and every dog and cat that comes through the centre doors is treated as an individual.

As well as nutritional plans, every animal will have a behavioural assessment and suitable training plan developed which is led by the centre’s behaviourist.

Of course, it goes without saying that the animal care team love and care for every dog and cat as if it were their own at Mount Noddy, until that special forever home is found.

If you’d like to know more about rehoming any of the animals visit the website for an application form at www.rspcamountnoddy.org.uk

Mount Noddy is currently recruiting for foster home volunteers.

If you think you’d be able to open your home to a dog or cat while they wait to find their new family contact the foster co-ordinator Leah Foster on 07740 367344.

Here are this month’s dogs looking for a ‘forever home’.

Vita

Vita is a loving and sociable 3 year old Labrador cross spaniel looking for a home in which she can be the only dog. Vita is a busy girl that loves off lead time in our field and playing ball. She knows basic commands and enjoys exploring out and about on walks. She would benefit from further training in her new home with an owner who has experience of working breeds and enjoys an active lifestyle.

Sky

Sky is a special girl and our longest stay resident here at Mount Noddy. She has watched 45 other dogs find their forever home during the last 6 months, and is still waiting to find her special person. A loving, affectionate and active dog, Sky is looking for a rural or semi rural home where she can enjoy an active lifestyle away from busy towns. Sky knows many basic commands such as sit, stay and paw and would benefit from ongoing training with her new family.

Sky’s favourite pastime is playing ball in our field! But being an intelligent girl who loves to please, she also enjoys training and learning. Sky is insecure around other dogs and can be reactive so would need to be the only dog in the home. We are working on her confidence in this area and this training would need to be continued in her new home.

Prince

Prince is a handsome staffie cross who is finding kennel life a little stressful. He is an intelligent, active boy who loves spending time out and about. Prince knows basic commands such as sit, spin and paw, and would be a perfect addition to an active family who would like to further his training. He can be left for short periods and enjoys interaction with many other dogs of similar temperament.

Kye

Beautiful boy Kye has been with us for a few months now and is still looking for his special new owner. At 10 years old, Kye is a playful puppy at heart and loves nothing more than to play ball in the field. He would prefer to be the only pet in his new home and will need his new owners to be around a good part of the day to help him settle in.

We are currently working on loose lead walking with Kye here at the centre and his new family would need to continue his training. He has recently been diagnosed with hip dysplasia which needs to be taken into account when considering adopting this special lad.

Annie

Annie is a fabulous girl bursting with character! She loves people and will amuse you all day with her funny ways. She enjoys being out and about but does need gentle coaxing on walks as she would rather sit in the sun with her toys. She would benefit from doggy friends to go walking with, but needs to be the only dog in the home.

Annie came to us as she was not happy living with other dogs and children, so we think she would be best suited to an adult only home, where everyone can help with her training. Her new owners will be experienced with similar breeds and be confident with reward based training to help with her resource guarding.

Annie knows a sit, and down. She is very toy and food motivated and has so much potential to learn more commands. She was very overweight when she came to us and is doing well on a strict no treats diet. New owners will need to continue with this.

Amy

Amy is an 8 year old pug who loves life. She sadly lost her eye due to an accident when she was young, but this has not affected her confidence at all and she is a happy, outgoing girl with people and other dogs.

Amy is an active and energetic little dog, she really likes her walks and being out and about. She laps up any attention going, and would suit a family who are looking for a petite cuddle monster. Prospective adopters will need to research the breed and be familiar with medical issues pugs are prone to before considering adoption. Amy could possibly live with another dog of similar size and temperament.

Chase

Chase is a young lurcher who is very playful. He enjoys human company and lots of attention, but can get over excited in new situations and will require ongoing training with his new owners.

Chase knows basic commands such as sit and enjoys treats and toys which are great motivators for his training. He is looking for a home where owners have previous lurcher experience and would need to be the only pet in an adult only household.

Ruby, Tsoro and Munchie

Tsoro, Ruby and Munchie are firm friends. Although these three tiny guys are shy at first they have wonderful characters and once they trust you love nothing more than to snuggle up.

Tsoro (cream, 4 years old) and Ruby (tan, 8 years old) are Chihuahuas and often give each other confidence in new situations. They love to curl up on your lap for a cuddle and would really benefit from new owners who are experienced with nervous dogs and who have the patience to introduce them to new situations slowly.

Munchie the poodle is a gentle little dog and he loves being out and about for walks. He walks nicely on the lead and is food motivated, so this could be used as a tool for his confidence training.

These three are very bonded and have lived together their whole lives, so we would ideally like to find them a home together.