VIDEO: Stunning views to Shoreham and Worthing from Cissbury Ring as storm winds swirl
Cissbury Ring near Findon is one of the most important Sussex landmarks on the South Downs.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 1:06 pm
But on Saturday walkers around the Iron Age hill fort - built about 400BC - got more than a blast of history.
As the loud crackling sound on this video demonstrates the wind was at full throttle too.
You can see from the images the sweep toward Shoreham and Worthing.
Cissbury has a wonderful history.
It is thought a coinage mint was once here.
During Tudor times it formed part of an early-warning system of beacons that ran along the South Coast.
It played an important defence role again in the second world war.
Today it is prized for its outstanding views of sea, town and countryside - a paradise for walkers.