Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, November 11
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, November 11.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:40 am
According to the Met Office, the weather across both East and West Sussex will be foggy this morning.
This fog will clear throughout the morning, but it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day.
West Sussex will remain cloudy this evening and overnight, but in East Sussex it will shift for a clear evening.
Highs of 14 degrees Celsius and lows of 9 can be expected.
Sunset will be at 16:19 across the counties.