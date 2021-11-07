Sussex weather: forecast for the week ahead

Sussex weather forecast

It will be dry and most sunny this morning (Sunday, November 7), according to the Met Office.

There will be a little more cloud this afternoon but with a good amount of sunshine.

The Met Office said it will be breezy at times, particularly along the coast.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 13°C.

Tonight will be mostly clear and dry, the Met Office said, with winds easing and becoming rather chilly by the morning, giving the chance of a rural frost and mist patches in a few places.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 2°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, November 8) it will be dry and sunny throughout the morning after a chilly start, according to the Met Office.

Cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon though it will remain dry.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 12°C.

The Met Office said it will be rather cloudy on Tuesday (November 9) with some rain or drizzle.

There will be brighter spells and it will be mainly dry on Wednesday (November 10).