It is a rather dull and cloudy start with some outbreaks of rain forecast.

However, some brighter spells are forecast for this afternoon, the Met Office says, although there will be the chance of the odd heavy shower.

The maximum temperature forecast is 22 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 25

By tonight, any daytime showers will ease, leaving a largely dry night with clear spells.

Although some thicker cloud in the far west could bring the odd shower, according to the Met Office.