Sussex weather: Forecast for Friday, July 9
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Friday, July 9.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 7:06 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a cloudy start and then things brighten up from 11am.
The sun will be out in Brighton and there will be a gentle breeze too.
Horsham is in for a cloudy day but the sun will be fighting its way through from 9am.
Worthing will see sunny spells from 10am and there will be a slight breeze.
There will be light clouds and winds in Chichester with a chance of sunshine this afternoon.
Temperature highs are 19 and lows are 13 tonight.