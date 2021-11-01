Sussex pub opens day after collapsed tree causes closure

The damage caused by the tree forced the pub to close down temporarily on Sunday. SUS-210111-153953001

The closure came from a large tree that had collapsed onto the roof of one of the pub’s buildings, blocking the road and the footpath leading into the pub.

The Black Rabbit wrote on Facebook on the day of the closure: “Your safety has always been and will continue to be our priority, with that in mind, unfortunately we have had to take the very difficult decision to close, temporarily for today.

“We have help on the way, and we will keep you updated. If you have a booking today with us today our team will be in touch shortly.”