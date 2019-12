The A29 has been closed at Pulborough due to flooding.

West Sussex Highways said on Twitter: “A29 Pulborough, at Swan Bridge to be CLOSED.

Flooding at Pulborough on the A29

“Fire crew in attendance as water flooding carriageway. Diversion routes to follow.”

