There were dramatic scenes along the Sussex coastline today as Storm Jorge whipped up large waves that buffeted the land.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind along the Sussex coast for today (February 29) and tomorrow as the storm was expected to bring gusts of up to 70mph to the UK. On Goring beach, windsurfers and kitesurfers took advantage of the blustery conditions out at sea, while in Brighton brave tourists and residents got close to the spray crashing around the pier and promenade nearby. Got any photos of Storm Jorge? Email us or message us on Facebook.

Waves battering Brighton Beach freelance Buy a Photo

