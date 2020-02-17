Storm Dennis leaves Horsham mum’s garden ‘like a swamp’

A Horsham mum said the torrential rain of Storm Dennis has left her garden ‘like a swamp’.

Kirsty Pearless’ garden was doused in a foot of water after heavy rain and strong winds battered Sussex over the weekend.

Kirsty said her garden is 'like a swamp' after it was doused in floodwater. Photo courtesy of Kirsty Pearless

She said: “You squelch all the way up to the back of the garden.

“It’s so, so muddy now. I’m literally struggling to make it back to the house. It’s like you’re walking on the moon.”

Kirsty, who lives in Longfield Road, said the mud forces her to navigate her garden in ‘slow motion’.

She added: “It’s spoiling the garden for the children,

“They can’t go and play any further than the shed because it’s too dangerous.”

Despite living at the property for nearly three years, Kirsty said this was the first year her garden had flooded.

But she said the water has submerged her garden for ‘more than a week’.

Kirsty added: “I’m at my wits end.

“God forbid if the children were out and it had come flooding through – it would have taken them out.”

Housing association Saxon Weald said the flooding was down to ‘excessive rainfall and bad weather’ over the past week.

A spokeswoman added: “We have informed the resident that one of our surveyors will be visiting today and arranged for our contractor to attend the property and drain the garden.

“We advise our residents to source sand bags if they feel their home is at risk of flooding.”

She added if the situation worsens and becomes an emergency, residents should dial 999 and ask for the fire brigade.