Storm Dennis: Here's the weather forecast for the next few hours as torrential rain and wind batters Sussex

Sussex residents have woken up to torrential rain and strong winds after Storm Dennis arrived last night (February 15/16).

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain and yellow warning for wind for today (February 16), hot on the heels of Storm Ciara.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring disruption countywide

It has warned more than 100mm of rain could fall on already saturated ground in some locations and winds could reach up to 60mph in exposed areas.

We have been told to expect travel disruption, flooding and damage to property. Dozens of flights have already been cancelled from Gatwick Airport.

But how are things looking for the next few hours?

The heaviest rain for this morning is set to hit over the next hour or so, with up to 16mm of rain falling within an hour up to around 10am.

The rain will continue throughout the morning, averaging around 3mm of rain per hour onto already saturated ground, like to cause flooding across the county.

Wind is going to become stronger throughout the day, reaching gusts of more than 50mph around noon.

Storm Dennis' amber warning means upwards of 32mm of rain could fall per hour.

The Met Office recently upgraded its warning, with rainfall now predicted to measture around 60mm per hour in some places, landing on already saturated ground.

Here is what to expect:

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

The wet weather will be joined by average wind speeds of around 30mph, with stronger gusts nearer to the coast.

We'll bring you ongoing weather updates as the weekend progresses, so keep an eye on this page.

