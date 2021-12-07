Storm Barra: Yellow weather warning for Sussex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sussex by the Met Office for today.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 7:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 8:44 am

Today (Tuesday, December 7) Sussex is expecting strong winds with the potential for travel disruption as Storm Barra passes over.

The winds are expected to affect much of the UK.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 9am–11.59pm.

Yellow weather warning for Sussex

Expect train delays as Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit on all coastal lines to give train drivers more chance of spotting obstacles on the track.

Keep up to date

Storm Barra: Photo taken at 7.20am on Tuesday Dec 7 showing an orange/red light before the storm was due to arrive. Pic taken in Essenden Road, St Leonards. (Justin Lycett)
SussexMet OfficeNetwork Rail