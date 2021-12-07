A yellow weather warning was issued for Sussex by the Met Office for today.

As expected, the winds have affected most of the UK, demonstrated by the above video footage, filmed in Worthing and Littlehampton this afternoon.

Network Rail has put 50mph speed restrictions in place for Southern Rail and Thameslink trains on coastal routes in Sussex and further west.

Littlehampton Harbour warned last night that a high tide was expected to cause flooding to boatyard and industrial areas, as well as local roads. It was predicted that, at 1.15pm, the tide would be 'higher than normal' due to Storm Barra, which brings Gale Force 8 Southerly winds.

The total forecast tide was 6.40 metres Chart Datum (3.35 mAOD) at Littlehampton.

The harbourmaster said: "We did have recordings of 6.60 metres, which is very high, and there has been some localised flooding over Climping way and Rope Walk way."

The early Wednesday morning tide, at 1.45am, is predicted to be 10cm lower, but will be accompanied by very large waves.

Littlehampton Harbour has reported localised flooding 'over Climping way and Rope Walk way'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We expect flood impacts could be similar," the harbourmaster said:

"Strong winds and large waves will continue until Thursday.

"We continue to monitor the forecast. If you have it, please install flood protection two hours before high tide."

Storm Barra hits Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards

There have been high tides in Littlehampton due to Storm Barra. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Storm Barra hits Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards

The early Wednesday morning tide, at 1.45am, is predicted to be 10cm lower, but will be accompanied by very large waves. Photo: Eddie Mitchell