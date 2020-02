Water levels in the River Arun are ‘beginning to threaten properties’ according to the fire service.

In an update late yesterday (February 16) Petworth Fire Station warned rising water levels were threatening the buildings in Stopham, near Pulborough.

Flooding in Stopham. Photo by Petworth Fire Station

A spokesman said: “If you think that your property may become threatened by flood water we recommend moving valuables and belongings upstairs.”

