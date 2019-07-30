Met Office issues weather warning for West Sussex

The Met Office has announced a weather warning for West Sussex.

According to the Met Office website, a yellow weather warning has been put in place for thunderstorms across much of the UK, lasting until midnight tonight (July 30).

The forecast said that 'thunderstorms bring a chance of flooding in places along with possible travel disruption'.

It said residents could expect a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

This was accompanied by a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and power cuts.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occurred, there was a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, with spray and sudden flooding potentially leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

