Horsham town centre market cancelled

Tomorrow’s Horsham Markets event has been cancelled after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

The market, held in the Carfax and Bishopric each Saturday, was called off after gusts of nearly 50mph were forecast for the town.

Horsham town centre aerial view of West Street (photo by Eddie Mitchell). SUS-160428-141452001

A statement from the organisers said: “We are sorry to announce that the Saturday market on August 10 has been cancelled due to the strong forecast winds.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Sussex.

Wind speed is predicted to be more than 20mph for most of the day with gusts peaking at 46mph in Horsham.

