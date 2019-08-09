Horsham town centre market cancelled

Tomorrow’s Horsham Markets event has been cancelled after the Met Office issued a weather warning.
The market, held in the Carfax and Bishopric each Saturday, was called off after gusts of nearly 50mph were forecast for the town.
A statement from the organisers said: “We are sorry to announce that the Saturday market on August 10 has been cancelled due to the strong forecast winds.”
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Sussex.
Wind speed is predicted to be more than 20mph for most of the day with gusts peaking at 46mph in Horsham.
