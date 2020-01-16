Horsham firm offers free fence repairs for the elderly in the wake of Storm Brendan

A Horsham firm is offering free fence repairs to the elderly after Storm Brendan caused chaos across the district.

Garden Build, which is based in Depot Road, said on Facebook: “With the current weather and strong winds we are having lately - Garden Build would like to give a little something back.

Rain

“For any OAPs who have damaged fencing or gates and feel vulnerable and worried about the security of their property in this wind please send them our way, we will carry out any repair works free of charge.”

Owner Jason Martin said he was inspired by his friend who replaced some number plates stolen from an elderly man’s car in return for a cup of coffee.

He added: “I thought that was a nice idea. A lot of people are on their own and probably feel quite insecure with a falling down fence and I can help them.”

The post, which has been shared nearly 200 times, received widespread praise on Facebook.

Jason said: “There’s been so many phone calls. I’ll have to go through them all later.

“It’s really nice. If it was someone in my family and I didn’t do this job I would quite like it if someone helped them.

“I have done quite a lot of work through Horsham over the last few years so it’s nice to be able to help people.”

The firm was commended for its ‘lovely gesture’ and ‘generosity’. One user added: “Sharing is caring.”

