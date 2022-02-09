Here is when the sunshine will return to Sussex

Despite a relatively cloudy couple of days, clear skies are expected to return to Sussex this week.

In East Sussex, the sunshine is predicted to be out until around 3pm on Friday, February 11, according to the Met Office.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day and the region is expected to see highs of 7° and lows of 1°.

People enjoy the sun at Tilgate Park, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR2006011 SUS-200106-163523001

Despite the Met Office forecast suggesting that West Sussex will have a slightly more overcast day, the region is still predicted to have clear skies at around midday.

West Sussex also has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain up until 6pm.