Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last and this is how hot it will get in Crawley - Monday to reach 25° according to Met Office

Crawley is in for another hot week.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 9:55 am

Monday reached a high of 21° but by the end of the week it will reach 23° with Saturday and Sunday looking like glorious sunshine all day, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also sunny all day reaching a high of 22°.

Thursday (June 10) is back down to 21° with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime while Friday starts of cloudy before sunny intervals by late morning and reaching a high of 23°.

Going to be a hot one in Crawley at the weekend

But Monday will be getting even hotter reaching 25°.

You can check the forecast here

