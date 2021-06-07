Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last and this is how hot it will get in Crawley
Crawley is in for another hot week.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:12 pm
Monday reached a high of 21° but by the end of the week it will reach 23° with Saturday and Sunday looking like glorious sunshine all day, according to the Met Office.
Tuesday and Wednesday are also sunny all day reaching a high of 22°.
Thursday (June 10) is back down to 21° with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime while Friday starts of cloudy before sunny intervals by late morning and reaching a high of 23°.
SEE ALSO