Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last and this is how hot it will get in Crawley

Crawley is in for another hot week.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:12 pm

Monday reached a high of 21° but by the end of the week it will reach 23° with Saturday and Sunday looking like glorious sunshine all day, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also sunny all day reaching a high of 22°.

Thursday (June 10) is back down to 21° with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime while Friday starts of cloudy before sunny intervals by late morning and reaching a high of 23°.

Going to be a hot one in Crawley at the weekend

