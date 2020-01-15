Fire service issues warning after Storm Brendan batters Horsham

The fire service has issued a warning after Horsham was battered by the high winds and heavy rain of Storm Brendan.

In a statement on Twitter Billingshurst Fire Station urged drivers to take care in the ‘very poor’ conditions.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

A spokesman added: “After two early morning calls this today, we have seen it for ourselves.

“Take extra care. Don’t risk driving through flood water. Find an alternative route.”

Drivers across Horsham have been delayed after several roads were blocked by trees overnight and this morning.

