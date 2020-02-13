Drone footage shows the extent of flooding in Pulborough after Storm Ciara batters Sussex

Pulborough has been hit by more heavy flooding as Sussex braces for Storm Dennis.

Storm Ciara recently hit the UK, leaving an aftermath of strong winds, heavy rain, snow and ice - but Storm Dennis is now forecast to bring further unsettled conditions this weekend.

Flooding in Pulborough

This shocking footage, shot today, shows how heavy rainfall has already caused water levels to surge in the Pulborough area.

The village was hit by flooding in December and again in January following yet another deluge of rain.

Autumn 2019 was England’s fifth wettest on record, according to the Met Office, with 348mm rainfall.

