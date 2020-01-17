Amazing drone photos show Pulborough submerged in water
Incredible airborne photos show the extent of flooding in Pulborough.
The snaps were taken by Darren Hyde of Billingshurst Recovery using a drone.
Flooding in Pulborough. Photo by Darren Hyde of Billingshurst Recovery
