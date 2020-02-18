A29 Pulborough latest: road is still closed due to flooding

The A29 is still closed at Pulborough after flooding shut the road.

The road, which was closed on Sunday evening, remains closed today (February 18), according to travel reports.

An AA spokesman said: “Road closed due to flooding on A29 Lower Street both ways between London Road and A283 Station Road.

“Sensors suggests the closure remains in place since the morning, not helped by the recent adverse weather conditions.”

