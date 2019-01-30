Weather warning - freezing fog and ice for Horsham and Crawley

A Met office warning has been issued for freezing fog and icy conditions for this evening and tomorrow morning.

The warning runs from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow (Thursday January 31) and includes London and north Sussex

The Met office says: “A very cold night is expected across England with areas of freezing fog forming and very poor visibility in places, perhaps below 100m.

“Some icy conditions are also possible in association with the freezing fog.”

Overnight temperatures could dip to minus 4degC before the sun makes an appearance mid-morning tomorrow.

However, as Thursday evening arrives there is a 50% chance of light snow but the percentage rises to 80% for heavy snow showers into the night.

Currently, Friday’s forecast is for early light snow and then a cold and overcast day.