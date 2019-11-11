Watch torrent of water submerge Horsham town centre road

Shocking footage from the scene shows a torrent of water submerging a Horsham town centre road.

A burst water main, damaged by a third party, has left Station Road under a foot of water.

Station Road in Horsham is under a foot of water

Southern Water has confirmed an inspector is on the scene.

He said: “we are currently investigating.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thanks for your patience. We will continue to update customers online.”

