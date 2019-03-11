Watch fire crews battle blaze at Burgess Hill business park

Fire crews spent more than ten hours battling a blaze at a business park in Burgess Hill.

Four fire engines were sent to the blaze at a business park in Consort Way, Burgess Hill, at 11.30pm on Friday night (March 8).

Fire crews spent more than ten hours battling the blaze in Burgess Hill. Photo by Eddie Howland

Police closed off the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Here is how we first broke the news: Blaze at Burgess Hill industrial units

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed today that the fire broke out on the first floor.

They said: "We were called to a unit at a business park in Consort Way, Burgess Hill at 11.30pm on Friday night (March 8 ).

Police at the scene of the fire in Burgess Hill on Friday (March 8). Photo by Eddie Howland

"Four fire engines, along with an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP), attended at the height of the incident.

"A fire on the first floor was confined to a reception area, and extinguished using eight breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels, one jet, one covering jet, one hydrant and a short extension ladder.

"The ALP was also used to check the roof for other signs of fire. The remainder of the building was affected by smoke. Crews spent time damping down, and left at 9.53am the following morning."

The spokesman confirmed that the fire is now being investigated by the police.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.