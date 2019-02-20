Watch controlled explosion on Medmerry Beach — fifth of its kind in less than five weeks

Two controlled explosions were carried out on pieces of ordnance on Medmerry Beach yesterday (Tuesday) taking the total for the last month up to five.

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said it was initially paged to reports of ordnance on Medmerry Beach on the Selsey side at 2pm, before another piece was later found on the Bracklesham side.

A spokesman said: "A search of the beach was carried out and three pieces of ordnance were located and photos were taken and sent to our operations room and passed to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (E.O.D).

"The beach was closed and a cordon was put in place on both sides of the beach, once E.O.D were on scene they assessed the ordnance and carried out a controlled explosion.

"Another piece of ordnance was also found on the Bracklesham side of Medmerry Beach so once we had finished with the originally reported pieces we relocated with E.O.D to the other side and another controlled explosion was carried out. Team stood down and returned to station at 19.30."

Selsey Coastguard warned that ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes this and previous ordnance found on this beach has been found to be 'highly explosive'.

The spokesman added: "Please do not touch it and if you come across any ordnance on the beach please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!"

It comes after two similar incidents on Medmerry beach at the end of January and one in early Febuary. Read more here.

