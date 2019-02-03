Watch amazing moment helicopter rescues glider pilot stuck 30ft up in tree

Footage has shown the amazing moment a glider pilot stuck 30ft in the air was rescued by helicopter.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Chanctonbury Ring in West Sussex at 1.10pm.

Footage from the scene showed the moment the pilot was rescued

The aircraft was stuck in trees, with the pilot suspended about 30ft up in the air.

The fire service assessed their options, which included the technical rescue team, who are trained in line rescue, scaling the tree and rescuing the casualty.

In the end, the coastguard helicopter, which was also at the scene, was used to rescue the pilot and airlift him to safety at 4.37pm.

A fire service spokesman earlier confirmed he was not injured in the incident.

The fire service remained at the scene to make sure the aircraft was secure.