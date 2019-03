A warning has gone out to shops in Horsham after a charity box was stolen from a town centre store.

A thief stole a collection box in aid of the Veterans Association from the Candy Box shop in Horsham’s Carfax on Wednesday.

Now Horsham District Council is warning other shops to be on the alert. In a social media post, the council warned: “If you run a local business and use boxes or tins to collect money for charity in your shop, we advise you secure them as much as possible.