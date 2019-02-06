Warning as Sussex set to be hit by strong gusting winds and heavy rain

A Met Office warning has been issued as strong gusting winds are due to hit East and West Sussex over the next few days.

The yellow (be aware) warning is from 10pm this evening (Wednesday February 6) until 9am tomorrow.

Weather warning ENGPPP00720131223174730

The Met Office says that winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 60mph on coasts and 50mph inland before easing during Thursday morning.

While the wind is due to tail off during Thursday the forecast for Friday (February 8) is that strong gusts of around 50-60mph will return.

This will be accompanied by heavy showers during the day.

On Saturday the forecast is for more strong winds and light showers while Sunday will again see rain but with the wind dying down.