Voluntary Action Worthing unveils glass window for Worthing Pier

Voluntary Action Worthing has unveiled a glass window for Worthing Pier as a lasting reminder of the organisation’s 25 years of service to the town.

High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mrs Caroline Nicholls, and Worthing deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe unveiled the window on Thursday, at a celebration forum where representatives from a large number of community groups gathered for the final send-off.

The organisation will close on January 31, as Worthing Borough Council withdraw its funding in 2016 and the short-term funding that has kept it going since has now dried up.

Mrs Nicholls said: “I came here expecting to feel sad because I have seen the value of what you have achieved in the town.

“It doesn’t feel like an end, it feels a bit like the end of the school year. I have got a huge sense of energy building in the room.”

The Voluntary Action Worthing glass window will be a tangible way to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of all the staff, trustees and volunteers over the past 25 years

Hazel Thorpe, deputy mayor, added: “I felt really gutted when I heard but you have to move on.”

The glass window will be one of a dozen glass windows to be launched on the pier on February 18.

Referencing Adur and Worthing Community Works, which has replaced Voluntary Action Worthing, Mrs Nicholls said: “You have got a lot to build on. We will all be egging you on and giving our support.”

