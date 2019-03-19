Village pub set to re-open ... after almost a year

A village pub which has been shut for almost a year is to finally re-open on Saturday.

The Frankland Arms in Washington called last orders in May when the then-publican decided to cease trading.

The pub has remained closed since that time, but has now been taken over by new landlords Mat and Yan Shepherd - and is to re-open in style this weekend.

And villagers are already clebrating as the pub gets ready to throw open its doors once more with a special ‘party night’ on Saturday (March 23).

“The pub has been the big talk of the village,” said Yan. “People just keep popping in and ringing up to see how it’s going.”

Yan and Mat have taken out a 20-year lease on the pub with owners Ei Publican Partnerships and have been busy carrying out refurbishments before the re-opening.

The pub has two bars and offers a pool table and pub garden. Yan plans to offer traditional home-cooked food ‘with a twist’ and will include vegetarian and vegan options.

It is eventually planned to also offer some overnight accommodation.