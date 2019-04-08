View from popular cafe painted on postcards to support Selsey Lifeboat Station

An artist from Birdham has captured a scene from Brackelsham Bay on a postcard to help raise money for Selsey Lifeboat Station.

Shazia Mahmood a regular at Billy’s on the Beach café, has painted scenes of the coastline stretching from Bracklesham to West Wittering in her studio.

Postcard from the edge of Bracklesham Bay - artist Shazia Mahmood'with Brett Dyson from Billys on the Beach, and Terry Healy, volunteer crew member for Selsey Lifeboat Station.

Her latest painting of views from the Bracklesham café has been turned into a postcard with proceeds to support the volunteer-manned lifeboat station.

The Mum of two said: “I was so excited when Billy’s first started hanging my pictures on the walls of the café knowing that customers would be looking at them.

“This area is very, very pretty – you can see over to the Isle of Wight while you watch the sea and clouds moving in.

“Billy’s is such a part of that scenery that I thought why not put the café into one of my paintings. It is the first time I have included a static building into my artwork, but I am delighted with the results.”

Shazia began working on the picture in late autumn by taking photos and sketches of the scene before returning to her studio and recreating the images using a mixed medium of acrylics, sprays and oils.

Owner of Billy's on the Beach Brett Dyson said: “The final artwork is breath-taking and really captures the changing environment of this part of the coastline.

“I feel very proud that the café has helped to inspire such a talented artist and that the final result is not only beautiful to look at for our customers but will also help raise vital funds for our local lifeboat station.”

The original artwork now has a place on the walls of the café and the image has been turned into an A5 postcard, on sale from Billy’s for £1.

A spokesman for Selsey Lifeboat station has said it was very grateful to be chosen to benefit from the project.

You can see more of Shazia Mahmood’s work here.