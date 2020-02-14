Video footage shows extent of flooding in Haywards Heath

Video footage captured by our photographer Steve Robards shows the extent of flooding in Haywards Heath following heavy rain.

West Sussex Highways closed America Lane in Haywards Heath yesterday (February 13), due to flooding.

Flooding at the junction of Westlands Road and America Lane in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards

Pictures show the junction of Westlands Road and America Lane completely waterlogged.

An amber weather warning has been put in place for strong winds and rain this weekend, as Storm Dennis is expected to hit.

READ MORE: Storm Dennis set to hit Sussex this weekend – here’s all you need to know