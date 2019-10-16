Victory for Worthing dog walkers as ‘beach ban’ extension plans are dropped

Dog owners in Worthing are celebrating the rejection of proposals to expand a ‘beach ban’ for people out walking their animals.

Back in the summer Worthing Borough Council consulted on changes to a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which would have extended the beach’s seasonal exclusion zone for dog walkers all the way up to Marine Gardens.

Labour group leader Beccy Cooper addresses dog owners protesting about the beach exclusion zone being extended

It currently stretches from Warwick Road to Heene Road.

Public views were also sought on reducing the maximum number of dogs allowed under the control of a single person on land covered by the PSPOs from six to four.

After a large public response recommendations to drop both proposals were supported by executive members last week. This will now go to full council next week to be confirmed.

However the fixed penalty fine will be increased from £50 to £100.

Cllr Helen Silman, Clare McIvor, of the Victoria Park Dog Walkers Group, and Cllr Sally Smith

Val Turner, executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “I think it’s important to make a statement that not everybody who is out walking actually likes dogs and there are an awful lot of people who are wary of them.”

Edward Crouch, executive member for digital and environmental services, said there were a lot of responsible dog owners in the town and he would not want to take away their fair enjoyment to exercise their animals.

Meanwhile on dog fouling, council leader Dan Humphreys said there was ‘no excuse’ for people not clearing up afterwards, adding: “There should be zero tolerance on this as much as we can.”

The move to drop some of the proposed changes to the PSPO was welcomed by the council’s Labour group.

Sally Smith (Lab, Central) said they were ‘particularly pleased’ the extension to the exclusion zone had been rejected. She added: “Owners would have been forced to get in their cars to reach the beach area beyond the proposed exclusion zone. They were also angered by the suggestion that dog fouling was the major cause of substandard bathing water quality.”

While fully supportive of efforts to improve bathing water quality, Labour called on Southern Water to ‘put its own house in order before it calls for dog owners to be penalised’.

More than 1,000 people responded to the consultation, with 72 per cent against the extension to the exclusion zone and 52 per cent opposed to changes to the numbers of dogs that could be walked by a single owner.

Clare McIvor, speaking on behalf of Victoria Park Dog Walkers, said: “We are delighted at the outcome of this public consultation and the decision not to extend the beach ban. As responsible dog owners we can continue to enjoy our beaches with our families and pets.

“This is particularly important for older and less mobile folk and for families who have dogs and small children. It means people do not have to get in a car to exercise their dogs. It will benefit the town’s tourism trade as many people travel to Worthing for day trips and holidays with one of the main attractions being the dog friendly beaches and eateries”

Heather Massey described how the town centre only has small parks with no large green spaces for dog walkers meaning the changes would likely increase the number of car journeys.

She also pointed out that to increase the exclusion zone from the current boundary at Heene Road to Marine Gardens would have left about 500 metres in which to walk a dog until the next exclusion zone started at the sailing club.

This stretch is also right in front of a newly refurbished children’s playground.

She said: “All in all, no one was hugely surprised to hear of over 1,000 responses to the exclusion zone plans, nearly three-quarters of which were against the extension.

“The council had their mandate. Common sense has prevailed for at least the next three years, and people power has won the day. Thank you to the 1,000+ people who responded regardless of your point of view.”