Vehicle 'dumped and set alight' near Chichester

A vehicle was found on fire in some bushes near Chichester last night (Wednesday).

According to East Wittering Fire and Rescue Service, the vehicle had been 'dumped and set alight' near Ham.

Fire service

Its post on social media read: "The crew just returned from attending a vehicle fire in a field near Ham.

"Vehicle had been dumped in bushes and set alight.The crew was supported [by] a Chichester Fire Land Rover for better access."

